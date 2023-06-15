Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] closed the trading session at $1.18 on 06/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.14, while the highest price level was $1.19. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bitfarms Increases Operational Hashrate to 5.3 EH/s.

– New miners online in Argentina increase corporate operating capacity by 11 MW to 207 MW -.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 168.18 percent and weekly performance of 5.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 135.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, BITF reached to a volume of 3265072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Bitfarms Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

BITF stock trade performance evaluation

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.09 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1150, while it was recorded at 1.1500 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9494 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.38. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Insider Ownership positions