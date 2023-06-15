Bernstein slashes price target on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] – find out why.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] slipped around -0.71 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.99 at the close of the session, down -12.54%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Allogene Therapeutics Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer.

“On behalf of the Board and the team at Allogene, I would like to thank Eric for his lasting impact in establishing the Company as a leader in allogeneic CAR T. He has been an integral part of what Allogene has created and we wish only the best for Eric and his family,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “While we will undoubtedly miss Eric, we are extremely excited about our next phases of growth. We’ve presented industry-leading data demonstrating the potential of our platform and are focused on our potentially pivotal trial and future BLA submission in lymphoma as well as making CAR T a reality in solid tumors.”.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -20.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALLO Stock saw the intraday high of $5.615 and lowest of $4.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.49, which means current price is +12.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, ALLO reached a trading volume of 8201220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $17.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3738.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

How has ALLO stock performed recently?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.64. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -26.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 7.88 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -138044.86 and a Gross Margin at -6783.95. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136885.60.

Return on Total Capital for ALLO is now -38.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.19. Additionally, ALLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] managed to generate an average of -$921,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Earnings analysis for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

