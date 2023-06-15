Berenberg slashes price target on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] – find out why.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] traded at a high on 06/14/23, posting a 4.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $192.16. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM that The Estée Lauder Companies to Present Novel Scientific Data at World Congress of Dermatology.

ELC to Present Novel Scientific Data Spanning Emerging Research Areas and Clinical Progress to Promote Skin Health and Anti-aging at World Congress of Dermatology.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (NYSE: EL) today announced that the company and its brands will present at the 25th World Congress of Dermatology (WCD) in Singapore from July 3-8, 2023. ELC researchers across 3 brands and ELC Research & Development (R&D) will share novel clinical and preclinical results that demonstrate scientific innovation and leadership across emerging areas of skin health and anti-aging in the form of 5 poster presentations and a satellite symposium during this global event, which takes place every 4 years.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3769098 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at 2.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.37%.

The market cap for EL stock reached $70.47 billion, with 357.90 million shares outstanding and 230.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, EL reached a trading volume of 3769098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $241.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 5.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 492.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has EL stock performed recently?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, EL shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.20 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.00, while it was recorded at 182.82 for the last single week of trading, and 233.10 for the last 200 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.21 and a Gross Margin at +75.74. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 24.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.76. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $37,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 7.90%.

Insider trade positions for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]