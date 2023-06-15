Azul S.A. [AZUL] Stock trading around $12.35 per share: What’s Next?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] traded at a high on 06/14/23, posting a 9.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.35. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 8:14 AM that Azul Announces Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures.

Azul S.A., “Azul,” (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) (“Azul”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Azul Investments LLP (the “Existing Notes Issuer”) has commenced two separate offers to Eligible Holders (as defined below) to exchange (such offers, the “Exchange Offers”) (i) any and all of the outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 issued by the Existing Notes Issuer (the “Existing 2024 Notes”) for newly issued 11.500% Senior Secured Second Out Notes due 2029 to be issued by Azul Secured Finance LLP (the “New Notes Issuer”) (the “New 2029 Notes”), and (ii) any and all of the outstanding 7.250% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by the Existing Notes Issuer (the “Existing 2026 Notes” and, together with the Existing 2024 Notes, the “Existing Notes”) for newly issued 10.875% Senior Secured Second Out Notes due 2030 to be issued by the New Notes Issuer (the “New 2030 Notes,” and together with the New 2029 Notes, the “New Notes”), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential exchange offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated June 13, 2023 in respect of the Exchange Offers and Solicitations (as defined below) (the “Offering Memorandum”).

The New Notes will be guaranteed by Azul and its subsidiaries Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. (“Azul Linhas”), IntelAzul S.A. and ATS Viagens e Turismo Ltda., as well as Azul IP Cayman Holdco Ltd. and Azul IP Cayman Ltd, which will be incorporated prior to the first Settlement Date (together, the “Guarantors”). The New Notes will be secured by certain assets and rights, as described in the Offering Memorandum.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4246766 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Azul S.A. stands at 5.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.69%.

The market cap for AZUL stock reached $1.36 billion, with 120.02 million shares outstanding and 111.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, AZUL reached a trading volume of 4246766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $13.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

Azul S.A. [AZUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, AZUL shares gained by 58.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.18 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.25, while it was recorded at 11.92 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +10.31. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for AZUL is now 10.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.77. Additionally, AZUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 551.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 124.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Azul S.A. [AZUL] managed to generate an average of -$53,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

