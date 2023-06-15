Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] Is Currently 8.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXSM] gained 8.05% on the last trading session, reaching $80.91 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Axsome Therapeutics to Present New Sunosi® Data at SLEEP 2023.

Cognitive improvement with Sunosi sustained over eight hours in patients with excessive daytime sleepiness due to obstructive sleep apnea.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. represents 43.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.60 billion with the latest information. AXSM stock price has been found in the range of $74.52 to $83.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 728.26K shares, AXSM reached a trading volume of 2958875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXSM shares is $111.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.54.

Trading performance analysis for AXSM stock

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.18. With this latest performance, AXSM shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.30 for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.99, while it was recorded at 75.92 for the last single week of trading, and 64.34 for the last 200 days.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -351.74 and a Gross Margin at +78.49. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -373.99.

Return on Total Capital for AXSM is now -130.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -298.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.42. Additionally, AXSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] managed to generate an average of -$488,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]