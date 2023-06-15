ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $1.15

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE: ATIP] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.20 at the close of the session, up 15.81%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM that ATI Physical Therapy Announces Reverse Stock Split.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) (“ATI” or the “Company”), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a one-for-fifty (1-for-50) reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of ATI’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Common Stock”). The Reverse Stock Split was approved by ATI’s stockholders at a Meeting of Stockholders held virtually on June 13, 2023. The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Time on June 14, 2023, and the Class A Common Stock will open for trading on The New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on a reverse split-adjusted basis on June 15, 2023 under the existing trading symbol “ATIP.” The Reverse Stock Split is intended to increase the market price per share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock to regain compliance with the minimum bid continued listing requirement of the NYSE.

The new CUSIP number for the Class A Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 00216W208 and the CUSIP number for ATI’s publicly traded warrants will remain unchanged. At the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split, every 50 shares of the Class A Common Stock either issued and outstanding or held as treasury stock will be automatically combined into one new share of Class A Common Stock. The total number of shares of Class A Common Stock authorized for issuance and the par value per share of the Class A Common Stock will remain unchanged at 450,000,000 and $0.0001, respectively.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stock is now -34.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATIP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.29 and lowest of $0.155 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.95, which means current price is +31.92% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 450.88K shares, ATIP reached a trading volume of 12869821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has ATIP stock performed recently?

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.50. With this latest performance, ATIP shares dropped by -16.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.87 for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2299, while it was recorded at 0.1772 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5098 for the last 200 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]