Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] is -55.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] jumped around 0.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.01 at the close of the session, up 12.29%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Applied UV’s Subsidiary, LED Supply Co., and Its FORTUNE® 500 Technology Partner Awarded Approximately $0.8 million Contract for Comprehensive Lighting & Building Controls Solution for Global Auto Manufacturer’s U.S. Facility.

The project represents a significant milestone for Applied UV and highlights the Company’s commitment to providing advanced lighting and building controls solutions in the transportation industry. The collaboration between LED Supply Co. and its FORTUNE® 500 technology partner brings together expertise and innovation to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability in industrial settings. The scope of work includes comprehensive lighting and building control design tailored to the facility’s specific requirements, followed by custom fabrication of state-of-the-art systems.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Applied UV Inc. stock is now -55.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUVI Stock saw the intraday high of $2.19 and lowest of $1.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.00, which means current price is +21.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 68.47K shares, AUVI reached a trading volume of 10037297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has AUVI stock performed recently?

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.47. With this latest performance, AUVI shares dropped by -17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8200, while it was recorded at 1.8500 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9700 for the last 200 days.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.05. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.52.

Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]