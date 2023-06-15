American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] stock Downgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $36

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.94%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:36 PM that AMH to Participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference.

AMH (NYSE: AMH), a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in a roundtable discussion during Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.amh.com under the “Investor Relations” tab. A replay of the webcast will be available through June 21, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, AMH stock rose by 3.69%. The one-year American Homes 4 Rent stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.94. The average equity rating for AMH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.66 billion, with 360.35 million shares outstanding and 307.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, AMH stock reached a trading volume of 3617802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMH shares is $36.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for American Homes 4 Rent shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Homes 4 Rent is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

AMH Stock Performance Analysis:

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, AMH shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.17 for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.72, while it was recorded at 34.87 for the last single week of trading, and 32.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Homes 4 Rent Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.42 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. American Homes 4 Rent’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.08.

Return on Total Capital for AMH is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.84. Additionally, AMH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] managed to generate an average of $151,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

AMH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Homes 4 Rent go to 28.50%.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] Insider Position Details