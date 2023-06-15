agilon health inc. [AGL] moved down -11.11: Why It’s Important

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] loss -11.11% on the last trading session, reaching $18.73 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Center for Primary Care (CPC) Forms Long-term Partnership with agilon health, Bringing Value-Based Primary Care to the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA).

CPC and agilon are committed to accelerating access to value-based care to improve health outcomes for senior patients.

For the first time, agilon’s Total Care Model expands to Eastern Georgia within the CSRA.

agilon health inc. represents 413.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.85 billion with the latest information. AGL stock price has been found in the range of $17.28 to $19.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, AGL reached a trading volume of 12320344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

Trading performance analysis for AGL stock

agilon health inc. [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.77. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -21.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.39 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.58, while it was recorded at 20.51 for the last single week of trading, and 21.61 for the last 200 days.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at +3.64. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for AGL is now -10.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, agilon health inc. [AGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.48. Additionally, AGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, agilon health inc. [AGL] managed to generate an average of -$143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at agilon health inc. [AGL]