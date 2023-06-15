Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. [ACRO] is 2.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: ACRO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.87% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.68%.

Over the last 12 months, ACRO stock rose by 4.72%.

The market cap for the stock reached $439.93 million, with 43.12 million shares outstanding and 34.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 325.14K shares, ACRO stock reached a trading volume of 3921898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. [ACRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ACRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. [ACRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, ACRO shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.58 for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. [ACRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.18, while it was recorded at 10.27 for the last single week of trading, and 9.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. [ACRO] Insider Position Details