3M Company [MMM] Is Currently -0.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] plunged by -$0.79 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $103.67 during the day while it closed the day at $101.95. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 1:20 AM that The all-new innovative Scotch™ Unboxing Scissors from 3M for an exceptional unboxing and cutting experience.

Scotch™ Brand from 3M launched its innovative unboxing scissors range – a dual-purpose designed scissors that allow users to swap into either boxcutter or scissors mode within seconds, offering consumers the convenience of unboxing their boxes and parcels faster and with ease. This new product range comes in two versions – the Stainless Steel with Non-Stick Coating (green) and the Standard Stainless Steel Scissors (purple).

Following the e-commerce trend, packaging and unboxing have become a frequent routine for most Malaysians and Singaporeans – from students to online shoppers and business owners. While unboxing items, it can be frustrating when the packaging tape gets wrapped or stuck on the scissors, blades or knives. At the same time, some may also resort to using more than one tool to unbox or tear open their parcels. Inefficient tools may also damage their items during the process.

3M Company stock has also gained 0.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MMM stock has declined by -0.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.63% and lost -14.98% year-on date.

The market cap for MMM stock reached $56.73 billion, with 552.70 million shares outstanding and 543.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, MMM reached a trading volume of 3249008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 3M Company [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $114.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 79.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MMM stock trade performance evaluation

3M Company [MMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, MMM shares gained by 1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.69, while it was recorded at 101.32 for the last single week of trading, and 113.51 for the last 200 days.

3M Company [MMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.90 and a Gross Margin at +43.72. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.88.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 12.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Company [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.56. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Company [MMM] managed to generate an average of $62,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 3M Company [MMM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 1.65%.

3M Company [MMM]: Insider Ownership positions