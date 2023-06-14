YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS] fell -85.34% so far this year. What now?

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: YS] gained 18.55% on the last trading session, reaching $1.47 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Diamond Equity Research to Host Global Select Emerging Growth Invitational Virtual Investor Conference on June 13th, 2023.

Presenting Companies to Host 25 Minute Presentations Followed by Question-and-Answer Session; Conference Open to all Retail and Institutional Investors.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. represents 93.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $132.74 million with the latest information. YS stock price has been found in the range of $1.34 to $1.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 848.50K shares, YS reached a trading volume of 24623673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for YS stock

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, YS shares gained by 10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.01 for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4775, while it was recorded at 1.3420 for the last single week of trading.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.54.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]