Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] moved up 5.73: Why It’s Important

Wolfspeed Inc. [NYSE: WOLF] gained 5.73% or 3.15 points to close at $58.08 with a heavy trading volume of 4065433 shares. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Wolfspeed To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology and production, today announced members of its senior management team will present at the following investor conferences in May and June:.

Neill Reynolds, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference at 4:30 pm ET on May 22, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $56.54, the shares rose to $59.23 and dropped to $56.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WOLF points out that the company has recorded -29.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, WOLF reached to a volume of 4065433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $65.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.93.

Trading performance analysis for WOLF stock

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.38. With this latest performance, WOLF shares gained by 44.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.01 for Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.38, while it was recorded at 54.25 for the last single week of trading, and 77.36 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.59. Wolfspeed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.55.

Return on Total Capital for WOLF is now -5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.27. Additionally, WOLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] managed to generate an average of -$73,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Wolfspeed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]