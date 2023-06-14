why Dollar General Corporation [DG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $193.19

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] gained 3.97% or 6.11 points to close at $160.10 with a heavy trading volume of 4393243 shares. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 7:34 AM that Dollar General to Host 2023 Days of Beauty.

Six-Day Celebration in July Spotlights Health, Beauty, and Mental Wellness at DG.

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is hosting its 2023 virtual Days of Beauty event with daily seminars July 10-14 leading up to the feature event on Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. CT. For the eighth year in a row, DG is celebrating multicultural beauty and wellness with tutorials and beauty talks on textured hair, makeup, nail products, and general wellness while also featuring quality and affordable products available at Dollar General.

It opened the trading session at $154.94, the shares rose to $160.16 and dropped to $154.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DG points out that the company has recorded -34.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, DG reached to a volume of 4393243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dollar General Corporation [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $193.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for DG stock

Dollar General Corporation [DG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -26.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.65 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.07, while it was recorded at 155.71 for the last single week of trading, and 228.95 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.80 and a Gross Margin at +31.23. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for DG is now 15.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 318.69. Additionally, DG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 295.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 324.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 5.14%.

