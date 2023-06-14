why Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.12

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] surged by $7.43 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $47.29 during the day while it closed the day at $46.09. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Dave & Buster’s to open 20 stores in India and Australia.

The entertainment destination announces international franchise partnership with the Malpani Group and NightOwl Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 36.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLAY stock has inclined by 36.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.86% and gained 30.05% year-on date.

The market cap for PLAY stock reached $2.14 billion, with 47.93 million shares outstanding and 45.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, PLAY reached a trading volume of 6701661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $53.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PLAY stock trade performance evaluation

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.60. With this latest performance, PLAY shares gained by 33.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.73 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.97, while it was recorded at 40.20 for the last single week of trading, and 37.14 for the last 200 days.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 5.88%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: Insider Ownership positions