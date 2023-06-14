Western Digital Corporation [WDC] is 28.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] jumped around 0.27 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $40.58 at the close of the session, up 0.67%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Western Digital Sets New Corporate Sustainability Targets and Commits to Net Zero Emissions by 2032.

New Targets Aim to Mitigate Impacts of Climate Change.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced ambitious new corporate sustainability targets that extend the company’s core commitment to positively impacting its global environmental footprint. The new targets focus on powering the company’s operations with 100% renewable energy, achieving net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions across the company’s operations, as well as water and waste reduction targets.

Western Digital Corporation stock is now 28.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WDC Stock saw the intraday high of $40.98 and lowest of $40.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.48, which means current price is +31.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 4269672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $45.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.88.

How has WDC stock performed recently?

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 22.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.35 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.34, while it was recorded at 40.16 for the last single week of trading, and 36.92 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.98.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now 13.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.05. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] managed to generate an average of $23,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]