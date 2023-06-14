Wall Street Analyst Initiated Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] jumped around 0.45 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.19 at the close of the session, up 7.84%. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Seres Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) (“Seres” or the “Company”), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that on June 7, 2023, the Compensation and Talent Committee of Seres’ board of directors granted inducement equity grants covering an aggregate of 19,400 shares of its common stock to six new employees, consisting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 9,700 shares of common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”), covering an aggregate of 9,700 shares of its common stock.

These stock options and inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of the Seres Therapeutics, Inc. 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 10.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCRB Stock saw the intraday high of $6.25 and lowest of $5.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.49, which means current price is +37.25% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, MCRB reached a trading volume of 4172137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 150.14.

How has MCRB stock performed recently?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.04. With this latest performance, MCRB shares gained by 20.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.89 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.47, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 5.92 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -3443.97 and a Gross Margin at -66.29. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3509.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -351.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.10.

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]