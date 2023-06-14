Wall Street Analyst Initiated Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] traded at a low on 06/13/23, posting a -0.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.61. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:.

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications (TMC) ConferenceDate: May 23, 2023Presentation time: 11:35am PT / 2:35pm ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4369296 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Flex Ltd. stands at 1.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.25%.

The market cap for FLEX stock reached $11.86 billion, with 451.00 million shares outstanding and 441.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 4369296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has FLEX stock performed recently?

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.76 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.91, while it was recorded at 26.51 for the last single week of trading, and 21.34 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +7.53. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.56%.

Insider trade positions for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]