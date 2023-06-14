Wall Street Analyst Initiated Exelon Corporation [EXC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $40.08 during the day while it closed the day at $39.80. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM that ComEd Energy Efficiency Program Exceeds 2022 Goals of Saving Customers 11-million MWhs of Electricity.

Electricity reduction equivalent to customers saving nearly $1.3 billion on electric bills.

In 2022, the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program helped customers save more than 11 million megawatt hours (MWhs) of electricity. This performance exceeds the goal set forth by state law and is based on annual savings achieved from all energy-efficiency measures installed in a given year since 2012 that are still operational and producing energy savings. By ComEd’s calculations, this equates to customers saving nearly $1.3 billion on their electric bills last year.

Exelon Corporation stock has also gained 0.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXC stock has declined by -3.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.91% and lost -7.93% year-on date.

The market cap for EXC stock reached $39.63 billion, with 995.00 million shares outstanding and 991.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 6024606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $45.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.50 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.53, while it was recorded at 40.05 for the last single week of trading, and 41.12 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.86. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $107,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions