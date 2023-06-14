Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.43% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.63%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Ally Financial to present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) President of Dealer Financial Services, Doug Timmerman, will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023 at approximately 8:45 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

Over the last 12 months, ALLY stock dropped by -22.98%. The one-year Ally Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.16. The average equity rating for ALLY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.82 billion, with 302.66 million shares outstanding and 296.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, ALLY stock reached a trading volume of 4282200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $32.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.78.

ALLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 15.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.93 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.43, while it was recorded at 28.36 for the last single week of trading, and 27.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ally Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.95.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.85. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $147,845 per employee.

ALLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to -11.27%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] Insider Position Details