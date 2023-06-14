Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] closed the trading session at $1.28 on 06/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.26, while the highest price level was $1.36. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Amends and Extends Credit Facilities.

Company Has Enhanced Financial and Operating Flexibility by Extending Maturity Date of its Credit Facilities.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) today announced that it has amended its Receivables-Based Credit Facility and Revolving Credit Facility (together, the “Amendments”) with Deutsche Bank AG New York Branch as administrative agent. The Amendments extend the maturity date on each of the Receivables-Based Credit Facility and the Revolving Credit Facility from August 23, 2024 to August 23, 2026.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.90 percent and weekly performance of -8.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, CCO reached to a volume of 4804729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25.

CCO stock trade performance evaluation

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.57. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 18.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.67 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2294, while it was recorded at 1.3340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3618 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.68 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.89.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now 7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.66. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 185.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 127.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$20,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Insider Ownership positions