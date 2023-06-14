Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] is 64.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] closed the trading session at $22.45 on 06/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.40, while the highest price level was $22.515. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 9:33 AM that Vertiv Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, Detailing ESG Initiatives and Achievements in Second Annual ESG Report.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today released its second annual report on the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, highlighting initiatives across several key areas.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In 2022, efforts focused on six areas key to the company’s vision and values: efficient products and systems, responsible operations, its people, its neighbors, supply chain integrity, and governance. Some of the initiatives and results highlighted in the report include:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 64.35 percent and weekly performance of 12.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 64.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 60.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, VRT reached to a volume of 6593840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

VRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.25. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 48.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.79 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.68, while it was recorded at 21.18 for the last single week of trading, and 14.12 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.60. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.35.

Return on Total Capital for VRT is now 4.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.59. Additionally, VRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] managed to generate an average of $2,837 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 52.76%.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Insider Ownership positions