Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Stock trading around $8.58 per share: What’s Next?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] traded at a high on 06/13/23, posting a 4.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.58. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Valley Bank Invested More than $3.4 Billion to Support Its Communities in 2022.

New Corporate Social Responsibility Report Released.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, released “Inspiring Change” – the Bank’s 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report that highlights its commitment to drive social, economic, and environmental success within the communities it serves. In 2022, Valley invested more than $3.4 Billion to support organizations and communities in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois. To view the full report, click here or visit https://valley.com/2022-csr.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5391672 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Valley National Bancorp stands at 4.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.40%.

The market cap for VLY stock reached $4.41 billion, with 507.11 million shares outstanding and 499.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 5391672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.57.

How has VLY stock performed recently?

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, VLY shares gained by 30.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.07 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.96, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]