V.F. Corporation [VFC] Is Currently -0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] traded at a low on 06/13/23, posting a -0.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.06. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 6:55 AM that VF Corporation to Launch Operations at New State-of-the-Art Distribution Center in Ontario, California.

The facility is VF’s largest and most efficient distribution center to date – serving Vans® and The North Face® brands across owned retail stores, wholesale customers and e-commerce.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a leading portfolio of active-lifestyle brands, today announced it has launched operations at its new distribution center in Ontario, California, employing approximately 550 people during peak periods.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4673596 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of V.F. Corporation stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.60%.

The market cap for VFC stock reached $7.60 billion, with 388.06 million shares outstanding and 387.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.05M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 4673596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $24.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54.

How has VFC stock performed recently?

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.84, while it was recorded at 19.30 for the last single week of trading, and 27.50 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.15 and a Gross Margin at +52.50. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 1.62%.

Insider trade positions for V.F. Corporation [VFC]