Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] Revenue clocked in at $6.57 billion, up 197.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer Inc. [NASDAQ: SMCI] slipped around -14.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $244.24 at the close of the session, down -5.57%. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Supermicro Expands AMD Product Lines with New Servers and New Processors Optimized for Cloud Native Infrastructure and High-Performance Technical Computing.

The Evolving Portfolio of AMD EPYC 9004 Series Processor Systems is Optimized with up to 128 of the New “Zen 4c” Cores, and AMD 3D V-Cache Technology Drives Unprecedented Heights of Density and Energy Efficiency .

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing that its entire line of H13 AMD based-systems is now available with support for 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, based on “Zen 4c” architecture, and 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology.

Super Micro Computer Inc. stock is now 197.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMCI Stock saw the intraday high of $261.00 and lowest of $232.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 270.18, which means current price is +253.87% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, SMCI reached a trading volume of 4516027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $165.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc. is set at 16.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has SMCI stock performed recently?

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 81.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 190.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 401.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.32 for Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.29, while it was recorded at 251.74 for the last single week of trading, and 97.64 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.40. Super Micro Computer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Total Capital for SMCI is now 20.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.53. Additionally, SMCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] managed to generate an average of $61,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.Super Micro Computer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]