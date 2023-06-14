StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] stock Upgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $15

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] jumped around 0.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.54 at the close of the session, up 2.19%. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM that StoneCo Announces Mateus Scherer as new CFO, Change in Role of our President Augusto Lins and Split of Board Committees.

Since joining Stone in 2015, Mr. Scherer has contributed significantly to the Company in various finance roles, most recently serving as Vice President of Finance since April 2022. Additionally, he held a position on the Board of Directors from May 2021 through April 2022 and served on the Finance Committee.

StoneCo Ltd. stock is now 43.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STNE Stock saw the intraday high of $14.00 and lowest of $13.325 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.60, which means current price is +67.37% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 4506284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $13.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30.

How has STNE stock performed recently?

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.89 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.29, while it was recorded at 13.03 for the last single week of trading, and 10.50 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.11 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.86.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.05. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 55.20%.

Insider trade positions for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]