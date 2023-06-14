Sonic Foundry Inc. [SOFO] gain 27.75% so far this year. What now?

Sonic Foundry Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFO] price surged by 18.39 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sonic Foundry Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted leader in video creation and management solutions, and virtual and hybrid events, today announced consolidated financial results for its 2023 fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A sum of 9898953 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.78K shares. Sonic Foundry Inc. shares reached a high of $1.26 and dropped to a low of $0.9393 until finishing in the latest session at $1.03.

The one-year SOFO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.67. The average equity rating for SOFO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonic Foundry Inc. [SOFO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFO shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonic Foundry Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57.

SOFO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonic Foundry Inc. [SOFO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.76. With this latest performance, SOFO shares gained by 27.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.12 for Sonic Foundry Inc. [SOFO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8520, while it was recorded at 0.8943 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0155 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonic Foundry Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonic Foundry Inc. [SOFO] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.01 and a Gross Margin at +64.94. Sonic Foundry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.79.

Return on Total Capital for SOFO is now -82.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonic Foundry Inc. [SOFO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.75. Additionally, SOFO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonic Foundry Inc. [SOFO] managed to generate an average of -$36,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Sonic Foundry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SOFO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonic Foundry Inc. go to 25.00%.

Sonic Foundry Inc. [SOFO] Insider Position Details