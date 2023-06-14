Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] is 20.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] jumped around 1.55 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $173.44 at the close of the session, up 0.90%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 9:01 AM that The Snowflake Ecosystem Will Converge at the World’s Largest Data, Apps, and AI Event, Snowflake Summit 2023.

Snowflake’s fifth annual user conference will reveal how enterprises can bring generative AI to their data.

Four days with 400+ sessions, including numerous content tracks centered on enabling enterprise success in data and generative AI await attendees.

Snowflake Inc. stock is now 20.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNOW Stock saw the intraday high of $174.86 and lowest of $168.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 205.66, which means current price is +45.42% above from all time high which was touched on 06/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 4174581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $182.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 8.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 95.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.61, while it was recorded at 171.87 for the last single week of trading, and 155.73 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.52 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]