Realty Income Corporation [O] Is Currently 0.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.36% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.97%. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that 121st Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared by Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2555 per share from $0.2550 per share. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of July 3, 2023. This is the 121st dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for June’s dividend is June 30, 2023. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.066 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.06 per share.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

“During our 54-year operating history, Realty Income has consistently paid stockholders a monthly dividend that increases over time. I’m pleased that we will once again increase the dividend amount this month to honor this legacy,” said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. “This dividend declaration represents the 636th consecutive monthly dividend declared by Realty Income since our founding.”.

Over the last 12 months, O stock dropped by -7.23%. The one-year Realty Income Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.93. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.16 billion, with 660.46 million shares outstanding and 626.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, O stock reached a trading volume of 4126709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $69.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.86 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.23, while it was recorded at 60.99 for the last single week of trading, and 63.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.27. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.58. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $2,201,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

O Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 22.62%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details