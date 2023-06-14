Raymond James slashes price target on Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] – find out why.

Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: EDIT] closed the trading session at $11.47 on 06/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.60, while the highest price level was $11.675. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 3:00 AM that Editas Medicine Announces Positive Initial EDIT-301 Safety and Efficacy Data from the First Four Patients Treated in the RUBY Trial and the First Patient Treated in the EdiTHAL Trial.

EDIT-301 was well-tolerated and demonstrated a safety profile consistent with myeloablative conditioning with busulfan and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

First two RUBY patients achieved normal levels of total hemoglobin and fetal hemoglobin of >40% at 5 months and maintained these levels after 10 and 6 months of follow up.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.31 percent and weekly performance of 11.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, EDIT reached to a volume of 4544142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $12.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65.

EDIT stock trade performance evaluation

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.90. With this latest performance, EDIT shares gained by 19.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.47 for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.75, while it was recorded at 10.24 for the last single week of trading, and 10.20 for the last 200 days.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1146.26 and a Gross Margin at +67.85. Editas Medicine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1118.26.

Return on Total Capital for EDIT is now -45.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.18. Additionally, EDIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] managed to generate an average of -$975,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Editas Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Editas Medicine Inc. go to 1.70%.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: Insider Ownership positions