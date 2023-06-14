Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] gain 27.17% so far this year. What now?

Privia Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.35%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 6:37 PM that eXp World Holdings & Privia Health Group Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 14:.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASD: EXPI) will replace Heska Corp. (NASD: HSKA). Mars Inc. is acquiring Heska in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Over the last 12 months, PRVA stock rose by 9.27%. The one-year Privia Health Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.36. The average equity rating for PRVA stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.29 billion, with 115.01 million shares outstanding and 103.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, PRVA stock reached a trading volume of 21373551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRVA shares is $38.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Privia Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Privia Health Group Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRVA in the course of the last twelve months was 84.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

PRVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.35. With this latest performance, PRVA shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.36 for Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.53, while it was recorded at 27.69 for the last single week of trading, and 28.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Privia Health Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.41 and a Gross Margin at +9.60. Privia Health Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for PRVA is now -3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.30. Additionally, PRVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] managed to generate an average of -$8,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.81.Privia Health Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] Insider Position Details