Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Stock trading around $19.71 per share: What’s Next?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.44% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.49%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:58 AM that PEABODY REPORTS RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023.

Generates Operating Cash Flow of $386 million.

Over the last 12 months, BTU stock dropped by -24.42%. The one-year Peabody Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.5. The average equity rating for BTU stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.82 billion, with 144.60 million shares outstanding and 142.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, BTU stock reached a trading volume of 5425690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $29.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 1.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.43, while it was recorded at 19.79 for the last single week of trading, and 25.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peabody Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.56 and a Gross Margin at +33.19. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.72.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now 51.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.19. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of $235,527 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Insider Position Details