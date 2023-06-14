PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] is 18.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] traded at a high on 06/13/23, posting a 2.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.39. The company report on March 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM that FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM – WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES.

LAUNCH COVERAGE: ENXTAM:ADYEN, NASDAQ:AFRM, NYSE:AXP, NASDAQ:AVDX, NYSE:BILL, NYSE:SQ, NASDAQ:COIN, NASDAQ:EXFY, NASDAQ:FLYW, NASDAQ:GLBE, NYSE:LMND, NASDAQ:MQ, NYSE:MA, NYSE:NU, NYSE:PAGS, NYSE:PAY, NASDAQ:PYPL, NASDAQ:RELY, NASDAQ:HOOD, NYSE:SHOP, NASDAQ:SOFI, NYSE:TOST, NASDAQ:UPST, NYSE:V, LSE:WISE.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7580491 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at 3.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.69%.

The market cap for PAGS stock reached $3.42 billion, with 324.70 million shares outstanding and 200.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, PAGS reached a trading volume of 7580491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $12.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

How has PAGS stock performed recently?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, PAGS shares dropped by -14.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.17, while it was recorded at 10.14 for the last single week of trading, and 10.87 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.47 and a Gross Margin at +50.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 13.11%.

