Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] fell -60.75% so far this year. What now?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: MOBQ] traded at a high on 06/13/23, posting a 23.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.21. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Mobiquity Technologies Launches ElecAlytics, an AI-Powered Analytics Suite Added to Its ElecTech Platform for Political Campaigns.

ElecTech’s advanced capabilities extend beyond data gathering and analytics. Its core is a robust AI mechanism capable of delving into the data’s depth, teasing out trends, and understanding intricate patterns that may elude conventional analytics tools. By providing this deep insight, Mobiquity empowers political advertisers to strategize more efficiently, target more accurately, and reach desired campaign outcomes more reliably.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5485132 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at 34.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.68%.

The market cap for MOBQ stock reached $3.71 million, with 17.05 million shares outstanding and 10.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, MOBQ reached a trading volume of 5485132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOBQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has MOBQ stock performed recently?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.80. With this latest performance, MOBQ shares gained by 29.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOBQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.87 for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1743, while it was recorded at 0.1875 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6898 for the last 200 days.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -176.18 and a Gross Margin at +44.92. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -193.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -554.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -146.05.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]