Millennium Group International Holdings Limited [MGIH] is -31.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: MGIH] gained 9.50% on the last trading session, reaching $2.19 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Millennium Group International Holdings Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: MGIH) (the “Company” or “Millennium”), a long-established paper-based packaging solutions supplier, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,250,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 4, 2023, under the symbol “MGIH.”.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $5.0 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other related expenses. In addition, Millennium has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,500 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount, and commissions.

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited represents 11.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.53 million with the latest information. MGIH stock price has been found in the range of $2.01 to $3.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 614.09K shares, MGIH reached a trading volume of 17835973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Millennium Group International Holdings Limited [MGIH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Millennium Group International Holdings Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGIH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGIH in the course of the last twelve months was 15.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for MGIH stock

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited [MGIH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGIH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.15 for Millennium Group International Holdings Limited [MGIH]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.93 for the last single week of trading.

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited [MGIH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Millennium Group International Holdings Limited [MGIH]