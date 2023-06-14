MetLife Inc. [MET] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $78

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.15% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.31%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 6:50 AM that MetLife Announces $19.2 Billion Risk Transfer Transaction; Further Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to $4 Billion.

Agreement with Global Atlantic to reinsure approximately $19.2 billion of U.S. retail life insurance and fixed annuity statutory reserves.

MetLife Board of Directors approves a further increase in share repurchase authorization to $4 billion.

Over the last 12 months, MET stock dropped by -13.08%. The one-year MetLife Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.61. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.16 billion, with 775.40 million shares outstanding and 659.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, MET stock reached a trading volume of 7420149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $75.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.63.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.66, while it was recorded at 54.33 for the last single week of trading, and 65.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MetLife Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.63.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 1.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.14. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $56,422 per employee.

MET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 9.40%.

MetLife Inc. [MET] Insider Position Details