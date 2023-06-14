Market cap of Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO] reaches 6.68M – now what?

Silo Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SILO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.45%. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Silo Pharma Signs Agreement to Develop First-in-Class Ketamine Implant Therapeutic.

Initial indications are fibromyalgia and chronic pain.

Over the last 12 months, SILO stock dropped by -69.96%.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.68 million, with 3.16 million shares outstanding and 2.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.51K shares, SILO stock reached a trading volume of 6957014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silo Pharma Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SILO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 92.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

SILO Stock Performance Analysis:

Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, SILO shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.46 for Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Silo Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5031.28 and a Gross Margin at -709.25. Silo Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5419.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.31.

Silo Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 15.00.

Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO] Insider Position Details