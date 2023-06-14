Market cap of Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] reaches 10.95B – now what?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $18.085 during the day while it closed the day at $18.05. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Qualtrics and Bain & Company Introduce Early Access to NPS® Outer Loop, an End-to-End Way to Manage Customer Experience Enhancement Opportunities.

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) and Bain & Company, creators of Net Promoter Score® and Net Promoter SystemSM, today announced the NPS® Outer Loop powered by Qualtrics for early access customers. The Net Promoter System supplies actionable practices and methodologies for enhancing customer relationships, fostering individual and organization-wide learning and action, and growing the value of a company’s customer base.

This new solution, designed by Bain in the Qualtrics’ XM Platform™, allows organizations access and execute Bain’s proven methodologies for customer experience improvement directly with Qualtrics’ industry leading Customer Experience (CX) technology. The combination will provide organizations with a more effective way to measure, manage, and improve products, services, and experiences so they can earn customer loyalty.

Qualtrics International Inc. stock has also loss -0.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XM stock has inclined by 2.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 79.96% and gained 73.89% year-on date.

The market cap for XM stock reached $10.95 billion, with 599.31 million shares outstanding and 153.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 8359330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $18.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for XM in the course of the last twelve months was 294.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

XM stock trade performance evaluation

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, XM shares gained by 0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.40 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.97, while it was recorded at 18.07 for the last single week of trading, and 13.95 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.00 and a Gross Margin at +67.80. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.77.

Return on Total Capital for XM is now -44.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.61. Additionally, XM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] managed to generate an average of -$189,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

