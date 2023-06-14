Market cap of eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] reaches 2.99B – now what?

eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPI] gained 4.83% on the last trading session, reaching $19.97 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 10:15 AM that RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List Recognizes 48 eXp Realty Agents and Teams in 2023.

eXp World Holdings Inc. represents 152.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.99 billion with the latest information. EXPI stock price has been found in the range of $19.07 to $20.375.

If compared to the average trading volume of 857.07K shares, EXPI reached a trading volume of 17114391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPI shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for eXp World Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eXp World Holdings Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for EXPI stock

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.55. With this latest performance, EXPI shares gained by 52.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.43 for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.86, while it was recorded at 19.29 for the last single week of trading, and 12.95 for the last 200 days.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.12 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.34.

Return on Total Capital for EXPI is now 2.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.35. Additionally, EXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] managed to generate an average of $7,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 11.56.eXp World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eXp World Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]