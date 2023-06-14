Market cap of D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] reaches 266.98M – now what?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE: QBTS] loss -2.79% on the last trading session, reaching $2.09 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM that D-Wave and Interpublic Group Partner on Quantum-Powered Advertising Optimization.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, and Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), one of the world’s premier global advertising and marketing services companies, today announced a partnership that will see the companies work together on quantum computing applications that fuel innovation in marketing investments and strategy.

D-Wave and IPG will collaborate on the research and development of quantum-hybrid applications designed to address optimization in marketing campaigns. Together, the companies will use D-Wave’s quantum computers and hybrid solvers, accessible through the Leap™ quantum cloud service, coupled with IPG’s own data assets, to create quantum applications geared to building high-value audiences for marketers in a variety of settings. IPG recently launched a pilot program with D-Wave to build marketing optimization equations for one of the company’s top 20 clients to optimize campaigns in a retail environment.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. represents 123.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $266.98 million with the latest information. QBTS stock price has been found in the range of $1.81 to $2.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, QBTS reached a trading volume of 7375343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.14.

Trading performance analysis for QBTS stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 406.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.15 for D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.91, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.49 for the last 200 days.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.91 and a Gross Margin at +59.25. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -718.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.47.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]