Market cap of Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] reaches 93.18M – now what?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] gained 17.20% or 0.05 points to close at $0.34 with a heavy trading volume of 5039902 shares. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cenntro Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Noncompliance Notice Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, announced today that it received a written notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has remained noncompliant with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) as a result of its failure to file both its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “2022 Form 10-K”), and quarterly report for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the “Q1 Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the required due dates.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

This Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq.

It opened the trading session at $0.2927, the shares rose to $0.34 and dropped to $0.2906, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CENN points out that the company has recorded -30.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, CENN reached to a volume of 5039902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for CENN stock

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3632, while it was recorded at 0.3106 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6458 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.50. Additionally, CENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] managed to generate an average of -$77,098 per employee.Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]