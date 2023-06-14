Market cap of Ares Management Corporation [ARES] reaches 28.26B – now what?

Ares Management Corporation [NYSE: ARES] price surged by 2.04 percent to reach at $1.9. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 9:20 AM that CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund Announces Special Distribution Rate Increase.

CION Ares Management LLC, a joint venture between affiliates of CION Investments (“CION”), a leading manager of alternative investment solutions for individual investors, and Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced that the CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund (“CADC” or the “Fund”) has elected to return additional investment income to shareholders via a special increase to the daily distribution rate for all share classes.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The annualized distribution rate for Class I, the Fund’s largest share class, will increase to 9.13% on NAV, as of May 31, 2023, representing a 10% increase of the current base distribution rate. Other share classes may be available at certain intermediaries. More information regarding the special distribution rate increase can be found in the Form 8-K filing dated June 13, 2023. The increase will be effective from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.

A sum of 4143275 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.06M shares. Ares Management Corporation shares reached a high of $95.13 and dropped to a low of $92.56 until finishing in the latest session at $94.82.

The one-year ARES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.4. The average equity rating for ARES stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ares Management Corporation [ARES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARES shares is $99.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARES stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ares Management Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Management Corporation is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

ARES Stock Performance Analysis:

Ares Management Corporation [ARES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, ARES shares gained by 15.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.96 for Ares Management Corporation [ARES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.70, while it was recorded at 92.50 for the last single week of trading, and 77.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ares Management Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Management Corporation [ARES] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.75 and a Gross Margin at +71.57. Ares Management Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Total Capital for ARES is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Management Corporation [ARES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 839.05. Additionally, ARES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 831.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Management Corporation [ARES] managed to generate an average of $60,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

ARES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Management Corporation go to 26.50%.

Ares Management Corporation [ARES] Insider Position Details