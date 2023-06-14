Market cap of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] reaches 42.99B – now what?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] traded at a high on 06/13/23, posting a 3.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $76.01. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Apollo Infrastructure Funds Announce Structured Equity Investment in Intermodal Tank Transport.

Founded in 1993, Intermodal Tank Transport is a recognized leader in ISO tank container transportation and logistics, serving hundreds of customers via its leading tank fleet and depot locations. ITT serves an essential role in the transportation value chain, arranging end-to-end logistics of bulk liquids for blue-chip customers across all major modes of transportation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4092517 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.22%.

The market cap for APO stock reached $42.99 billion, with 584.12 million shares outstanding and 328.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 4092517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $77.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for APO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.50.

How has APO stock performed recently?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 21.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.74 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.76, while it was recorded at 73.39 for the last single week of trading, and 62.41 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.16 and a Gross Margin at +94.13. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.68.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now -16.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,642.82. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,638.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 7.76%.

Insider trade positions for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]