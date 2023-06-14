Market Analysts see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] gaining to $0.50. Time to buy?

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOK] traded at a high on 06/13/23, posting a 14.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.02. The company report on June 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM that HOOKIPA Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About HOOKIPAHOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, which are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA’s replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes its wholly owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapies targeting Human Papillomavirus 16-positive cancers, prostate cancers, and other undisclosed programs. HOOKIPA is collaborating with Roche on an arenaviral immunotherapeutic for KRAS-mutated cancers. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures of HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6885956 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stands at 18.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.97%.

The market cap for HOOK stock reached $88.87 million, with 80.02 million shares outstanding and 73.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, HOOK reached a trading volume of 6885956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOK shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has HOOK stock performed recently?

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.07. With this latest performance, HOOK shares dropped by -47.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1567, while it was recorded at 1.0521 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0867 for the last 200 days.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -513.40 and a Gross Margin at +74.72. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.58.

Return on Total Capital for HOOK is now -69.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.34. Additionally, HOOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] managed to generate an average of -$416,122 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. go to 14.50%.

Insider trade positions for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]