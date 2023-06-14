Market Analysts see CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $9.08 price per share at the time. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:35 PM that CTI BioPharma Announces Cancellation of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) (“CTI”), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that it has cancelled the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) which was scheduled for June 21, 2023, and has withdrawn the proposals to have been submitted to stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

The Annual Meeting has been cancelled due to the ongoing tender offer by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (STO: SOBI) (“Sobi”) to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of CTI pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 10, 2023, by and among Sobi, a Swedish public limited liability company, Cleopatra Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation and an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Sobi (“Purchaser”), and CTI (the “Merger Agreement”). If the transaction contemplated by the Merger Agreement is not consummated, the Board of Directors will reschedule the Annual Meeting for a later date.

CTI BioPharma Corp. represents 131.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.20 billion with the latest information. CTIC stock price has been found in the range of $9.07 to $9.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, CTIC reached a trading volume of 4758159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTIC shares is $10.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.80.

Trading performance analysis for CTIC stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, CTIC shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.49 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.76, while it was recorded at 9.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.77 for the last 200 days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.82 and a Gross Margin at +93.12. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.37.

Return on Total Capital for CTIC is now -87.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -367.75. Additionally, CTIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] managed to generate an average of -$726,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]