Market Analysts see Cloudflare Inc. [NET] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] gained 5.93% or 3.87 points to close at $69.12 with a heavy trading volume of 6158137 shares. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Cloudflare’s R2 Is the Infrastructure Powering Leading AI Companies.

R2 provides an affordable, zero egress solution to support the architectural freedom needed to train AI models.

Groundbreaking generative AI companies, including Character.ai, Leonardo.ai., Lexica.art, and SiteGPT.ai, rely on Cloudflare.

It opened the trading session at $67.14, the shares rose to $69.44 and dropped to $66.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NET points out that the company has recorded 42.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, NET reached to a volume of 6158137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $57.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for NET in the course of the last twelve months was 587.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

Trading performance analysis for NET stock

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 39.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.22, while it was recorded at 64.82 for the last single week of trading, and 54.60 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.51 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.83.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -11.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.75. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] managed to generate an average of -$60,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cloudflare Inc. [NET]