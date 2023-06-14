Market Analysts see Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gaining to $21.50. Time to buy?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] traded at a high on 06/13/23, posting a 0.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.73. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes Fourth ESG Report.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (the “Company” or “Annaly”) announced today the publication of its fourth ESG report for the year 2022, titled 25 Years of Purposeful Housing Finance Leadership, which highlights Annaly’s continued focus on developing and executing our ESG strategy.

“In 2022, Annaly celebrated its 25th anniversary as a public company, representing twenty-five years of leading with purpose. Since our founding, Annaly has recognized that a commitment to ESG principles is an important factor in delivering value and superior returns to our shareholders,” remarked David Finkelstein, Annaly’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “We are proud of the progress we continue to make on our ESG initiatives and believe that thoughtful integration of ESG priorities into our overall strategy has been both critical to our success and differentiating relative to our peers.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4774068 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Annaly Capital Management Inc. stands at 1.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.19%.

The market cap for NLY stock reached $10.20 billion, with 489.69 million shares outstanding and 466.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 4774068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $21.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 60.48.

How has NLY stock performed recently?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.18, while it was recorded at 20.20 for the last single week of trading, and 20.54 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.23 and a Gross Margin at +99.51. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.57.

Return on Total Capital for NLY is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 606.18. Additionally, NLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] managed to generate an average of $10,716,304 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

Insider trade positions for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]