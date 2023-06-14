Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $33.50

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] gained 1.22% or 0.41 points to close at $34.02 with a heavy trading volume of 4415478 shares. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Invitation Homes Names Chief Investment Officer.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that Scott G. Eisen will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer in August.

It opened the trading session at $33.29, the shares rose to $34.07 and dropped to $33.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INVH points out that the company has recorded 7.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, INVH reached to a volume of 4415478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $36.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for INVH stock

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.35 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.27, while it was recorded at 34.23 for the last single week of trading, and 32.58 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.77 and a Gross Margin at +30.89. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.13.

Return on Total Capital for INVH is now 3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.67. Additionally, INVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] managed to generate an average of $232,552 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 13.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]