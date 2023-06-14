Incyte Corporation [INCY] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $84

Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ: INCY] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $62.69 during the day while it closed the day at $61.95. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Data from Across Incyte’s Oncology Portfolio Accepted for Presentation at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting and EHA2023 Hybrid Congress.

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts featuring data from across its oncology portfolio will be presented at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting held June 2-6 in Chicago, and at the European Hematology Association 2023 (EHA2023) Hybrid Congress held in Frankfurt, Germany, from June 8-11 and virtually from June 14-15.

“Our presence at ASCO and EHA illustrates Incyte’s ongoing commitment to science that can lead to additional, needed solutions for patients with cancer,” said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. “These data underscore the potential of our oncology pipeline, and highlight the variety of approaches we are exploring to advance research in areas where we believe we can have the greatest impact for patients.”.

Incyte Corporation stock has also gained 0.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INCY stock has declined by -16.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.76% and lost -22.87% year-on date.

The market cap for INCY stock reached $13.93 billion, with 222.96 million shares outstanding and 218.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, INCY reached a trading volume of 4597124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Incyte Corporation [INCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INCY shares is $82.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Incyte Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Incyte Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for INCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for INCY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

INCY stock trade performance evaluation

Incyte Corporation [INCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, INCY shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.51 for Incyte Corporation [INCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.99, while it was recorded at 61.60 for the last single week of trading, and 73.98 for the last 200 days.

Incyte Corporation [INCY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Incyte Corporation [INCY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +92.54. Incyte Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Total Capital for INCY is now 14.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Incyte Corporation [INCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.27. Additionally, INCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Incyte Corporation [INCY] managed to generate an average of $146,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Incyte Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Incyte Corporation [INCY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Incyte Corporation go to 15.00%.

