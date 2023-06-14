Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] Revenue clocked in at $1.03 billion, down -48.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] price plunged by -0.40 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividends.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2023 on its common stock of $0.125 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $0.50 per share, which compares to the Company’s previous quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share. In addition, the Board of Directors declared a dividend on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.296875 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.18750 per share. Both dividends will be paid on June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 20, 2023. Hudson Pacific currently has more than $800 million in total liquidity, inclusive of construction loan availability, and the new dividend rate on the Company’s common stock will provide an additional $18 million of liquidity this quarter.

A sum of 5169547 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.23M shares. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $5.2689 and dropped to a low of $4.955 until finishing in the latest session at $4.99.

The one-year HPP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.97. The average equity rating for HPP stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

HPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, HPP shares gained by 13.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.24, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 9.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for HPP is now 1.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.45. Additionally, HPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] managed to generate an average of -$52,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

HPP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 36.48%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] Insider Position Details